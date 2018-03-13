Flinton Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,792,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,977,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,260,000 after buying an additional 2,450,772 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,670,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $630,909,000 after buying an additional 2,200,243 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,109,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,941,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,497,000 after buying an additional 734,358 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $310,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,802,508.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $8,483,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,208 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,249 shares of company stock worth $18,106,228. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture Plc ( NYSE ACN ) opened at $161.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102,603.75, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.82 and a fifty-two week high of $165.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $150.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Accenture to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

About Accenture

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

