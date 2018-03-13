Flaharty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Series Trust (XAR)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Series Trust (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,000. SPDR Series Trust comprises approximately 2.6% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR Series Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after buying an additional 14,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Series Trust by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after buying an additional 18,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Series Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Series Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 69,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Series Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Series Trust (NYSEARCA XAR) opened at $88.93 on Tuesday. SPDR Series Trust has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

