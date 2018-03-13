Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys 11,846 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (IWF)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index accounts for approximately 8.5% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index were worth $19,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Motco raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 86.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (NYSEARCA IWF) opened at $144.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42,010.00 and a PE ratio of 18.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index has a 52 week low of $111.69 and a 52 week high of $146.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

