Five Below (FIVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter.

Five Below (NASDAQ FIVE) opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,720.00, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. Five Below has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $73.55.

In other Five Below news, insider Eric M. Specter sold 15,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,006,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,271.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Five Below from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

