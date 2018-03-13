First Trust Advisors LP Sells 21,487 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,487 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Engine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 12.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Invictus RG raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2,075.8% during the third quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 51,743 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $1,071,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. ( NYSE:HBI ) opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7,208.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson set a $27.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.12.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

