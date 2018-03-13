First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 6,975 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 432,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75,101 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 41,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $24.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a level of total return on its assets with an emphasis on dividends and income. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in dividend paying securities, such as common and preferred stock or other income producing securities, such as fixed income debt securities and securities that are convertible into equity securities.

