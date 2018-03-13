First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.36 Million Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,470,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,762,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,033,000 after acquiring an additional 193,496 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 587,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 140,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth $22,908,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 265,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, insider Youssef Zakharia sold 619 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $28,938.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Madeleine L. Champion acquired 1,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.72 per share, with a total value of $52,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $353,312 in the last 90 days. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc ( FDP ) opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,331.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $61.98.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.00 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-3-36-million-stake-in-fresh-del-monte-produce-inc-fdp.html.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in sourcing, transportation and marketing of fresh and fresh-cut produce together with prepared food products in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Its operations are aggregated into business segments on the basis of its products: bananas, other fresh produce and prepared food.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.