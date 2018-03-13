First Solar (FSLR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Vetr cut shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.52 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of First Solar to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $7,320.00, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.08. First Solar has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $76.61.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.93 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 20,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $1,314,678.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 15,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $1,038,070.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at $707,059.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,382 shares of company stock worth $3,226,571 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,456,546 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after buying an additional 82,634 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,012,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after buying an additional 726,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,176 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,124,000 after buying an additional 27,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 468.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $44,340,000 after purchasing an additional 541,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,684 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,157,000 after purchasing an additional 56,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

