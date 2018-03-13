First Merchants Co. (FRME) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 944,229 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 164,389 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $39,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Merchants by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new position in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other First Merchants news, Director Terry L. Walker bought 3,176 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $135,583.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $94,529.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,075.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 3,227 shares of company stock valued at $137,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Merchants Co. (FRME) opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2,189.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $97.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.30 million. sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.96%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company has a bank charter, First Merchants Bank (the Bank), which is opened for business in Muncie, Indiana. It operates through community banking business segment. The Bank also operates Lafayette Bank and Trust, and First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (each as a division of First Merchants Bank).

