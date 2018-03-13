First Data Corp (FDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for First Data’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. First Data reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Data will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Data.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. First Data had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 24.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Data from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of First Data from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Data from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14,467.53, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. First Data has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Data during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Data by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of First Data by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Data

First Data Corporation is a provider of commerce-enabling technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions and card issuers. The Company’s segments are Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), Network & Security Solutions (NSS), and Corporate. The GBS segment provides businesses of all sizes and types with a range of solutions at the point of sale, including merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, point-of-sale, and other business solutions.

