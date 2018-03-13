First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 663 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

First Command Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Numeric Investors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 158.4% during the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Chevron by 24.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 660,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 130,990 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Chevron by 41.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 506,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,400,000 after purchasing an additional 147,738 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 22,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.61 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.05 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Chevron Co. ( NYSE CVX ) opened at $116.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $223,919.86, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 92.37%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

