First American Financial Corp (FAF) Position Trimmed by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,911 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of First American Financial Corp ( NYSE:FAF ) opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6,510.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $62.71.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of providing financial services. The Company operates through the title insurance and services segment, and specialty insurance segment. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

