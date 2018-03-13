Financial Partners Group Inc Invests $656,000 in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD) Stock

Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCA Corp TX raised its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 11.6% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd alerts:

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA LQD) opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $121.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32,330.00 and a PE ratio of 15.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/financial-partners-group-inc-invests-656000-in-ishares-iboxx-invest-grade-corp-bd-fd-lqd-stock.html.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3303 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

About iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.