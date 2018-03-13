Financial Partners Group Inc Buys Shares of 32,987 iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector (IYE)

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector comprises about 1.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 135,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 81,530 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector by 408.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector during the 4th quarter valued at $773,000.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector (NYSEARCA:IYE) opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,010.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26. iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87.

About iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

