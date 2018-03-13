Financial Corporation Limi E-L Purchases 100 Shares of United Co.s Limited (UNC) Stock

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$102.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00.

Financial Corporation Limi E-L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 400 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$100.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 100 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$99.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,991.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 800 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$99.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,840.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$100.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,250.00.

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE UNC) traded down C$0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$102.25. 656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814. The stock has a market cap of $1,250.00, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.34. United Co.s Limited has a 52-week low of C$94.22 and a 52-week high of C$106.49.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 84.59% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter.

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a Canada-based closed-end investment company. The Company is an investment vehicle for long-term growth through investments in common equities. The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income.

