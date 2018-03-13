Financial Contrast: Albany Molecular Research (AMRI) & Sorrento Tech (ROKA)

Sorrento Tech (NASDAQ: ROKA) and Albany Molecular Research (NASDAQ:AMRI) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Sorrento Tech has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albany Molecular Research has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sorrento Tech and Albany Molecular Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Albany Molecular Research 0 4 0 0 2.00

Albany Molecular Research has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.20%. Given Albany Molecular Research’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Albany Molecular Research is more favorable than Sorrento Tech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sorrento Tech and Albany Molecular Research’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Tech $7.24 million 0.45 -$30.78 million ($8.79) -0.07 Albany Molecular Research N/A N/A N/A ($1.43) -15.20

Albany Molecular Research has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sorrento Tech. Albany Molecular Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sorrento Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sorrento Tech and Albany Molecular Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Tech 3.30% 2.05% 1.00% Albany Molecular Research -5.93% -13.39% -3.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Sorrento Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Albany Molecular Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Sorrento Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Albany Molecular Research shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sorrento Tech beats Albany Molecular Research on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sorrento Tech Company Profile

Sorrento Tech, Inc., formerly Roka Bioscience, Inc., is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of molecular assay technologies for the detection of foodborne pathogens under the Atlas brand name. The Company offers Atlas Detection Assays and Atlas instrument in the North American food safety testing market and has rights to develop and commercialize its molecular testing solutions for a range of other industrial applications. The detection of foodborne pathogens is accomplished using culture-based assays, immunochemical-based assays and molecular-based assays. The Company sells its Atlas Detection Assays and related consumable supplies for use with its Atlas instruments. The Company’s Atlas instrument is an automated molecular diagnostic testing and a sample-in-result-out instrument that eliminates the need for batch processing and automates all aspects of molecular diagnostic testing on a single, integrated platform.

Albany Molecular Research Company Profile

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. is a contract research and manufacturing company. The Company operates through Discovery and Development Services (DDS), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Drug Product (DP) and Fine Chemicals (FC) segments. The DDS segment includes activities, such as drug lead discovery, optimization, drug development and small scale commercial manufacturing. The API segment includes pilot to commercial scale manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates. The DP segment includes pre-formulation, formulation and process development through commercial scale production of complex liquid-filled and lyophilized sterile injectable products and ophthalmic formulations. The FC segment includes lab to commercial scale synthesis of reagents and diverse compounds. It supplies a range of services and technologies supporting the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products, the manufacturing of API and drug product for new and generic drugs.

