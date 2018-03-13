Fibria Celulose SA (FBR) is Sensato Investors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sensato Investors LLC boosted its position in Fibria Celulose SA (NYSE:FBR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,861,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 65,541 shares during the period. Fibria Celulose accounts for about 3.4% of Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings in Fibria Celulose were worth $27,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fibria Celulose during the third quarter worth $136,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fibria Celulose during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fibria Celulose by 82.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fibria Celulose during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fibria Celulose by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBR. Santander lowered Fibria Celulose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised Fibria Celulose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fibria Celulose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fibria Celulose in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fibria Celulose in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Fibria Celulose SA ( NYSE FBR ) opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Fibria Celulose SA has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11,427.67, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of -0.10.

Fibria Celulose (NYSE:FBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.48). Fibria Celulose had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Fibria Celulose SA will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fibria Celulose Company Profile

Fibria Celulose SA (Fibria) is a forestry company, which is engaged in the production of eucalyptus pulp. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of short fiber pulp from its pulp production facilities located in the cities of Aracruz (State of Espirito Santo), Tres Lagoas (State of Mato Grosso do Sul), Jacarei (State of Sao Paulo) and Eunapolis (State of Bahia).

