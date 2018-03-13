FedEx (FDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FedEx have outperformed its industry over the past year. While FedEx has rallied 26.1%, the industry it belongs to has gained 9.5%. Ushering in further good news, FedEx experienced a highly successful holiday season driven by increased package volumes. In fact, the strong growth of e-commerce is a huge positive for the company. The new tax law is also expected to aid the company significantly. The company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks are also encouraging. However, high costs are likely to continue hurting the bottom line in the fiscal third quarter. Detailed results should be out on Mar 20. In fact, significant investments at the company's Ground unit are pushing up costs. Moreover, FedEx's operations were hurt by cyber attacks in 2017. Re-occurance of such events will hurt the stock.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens set a $306.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.04.

Shares of FedEx ( NYSE FDX ) traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.75. 712,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,961. FedEx has a twelve month low of $182.89 and a twelve month high of $274.66. The firm has a market cap of $66,200.88, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.29. FedEx had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 3,970 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.73, for a total transaction of $995,398.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,025 shares in the company, valued at $46,892,778.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 3,016 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.05, for a total transaction of $802,406.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,541 shares of company stock worth $13,692,142. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in FedEx by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 589,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,901,000 after buying an additional 64,637 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $4,396,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 145.4% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

