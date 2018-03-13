FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FedEx were worth $61,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 0.8% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 32,605 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association increased its position in FedEx by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 7,822 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner sold 3,016 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.05, for a total value of $802,406.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 3,970 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.73, for a total value of $995,398.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,892,778.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,541 shares of company stock worth $13,692,142 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FedEx from $221.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.04.

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE FDX) opened at $246.54 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.89 and a fifty-two week high of $274.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66,200.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.29. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

