Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ScanSource (SCSC) Stock Price

News headlines about ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ScanSource earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.0685749231272 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.05. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc is a provider of technology products and solutions. The Company and its subsidiaries provide solutions for technology manufacturers and sell to resellers in technology markets, such as point-of-sale (POS) and Barcode, Networking and Security, Communications and Emerging Technologies. It operates through two segments: Worldwide Barcode & Security and Worldwide Communications & Services.

