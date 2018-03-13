Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Shares Down 7.6%

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s share price fell 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.07. 906,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 788,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FATE. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market cap of $610.22, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 1,046.08%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $214,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $233,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $373,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 968.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 333,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc (Fate Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company’s cell therapy pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs, including cancer immunotherapies derived from engineered induced pluripotent cells, and immuno-regulatory programs, including hematopoietic cell immunotherapies for protecting the immune system of patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation and for suppressing autoimmunity.

