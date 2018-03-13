FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) SVP Sells $637,506.82 in Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) SVP Jody Storm Gale sold 10,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $637,506.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $1,022.14, a P/E ratio of 209.83 and a beta of 1.44.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FARO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging and realization systems. The Company operates in three segments: Factory Metrology, Construction BIM-CIM and Other. It sells its products through a direct sales force across customers in a range of manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building construction and law enforcement applications.

