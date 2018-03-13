Fairmount Santrol (FMSA) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fairmount Santrol (NYSE:FMSA) in a research report report published on Friday. Cowen currently has a $6.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

FMSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Fairmount Santrol and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fairmount Santrol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Fairmount Santrol in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $6.15 price target on shares of Fairmount Santrol in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fairmount Santrol from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Fairmount Santrol (NYSE FMSA) opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Fairmount Santrol has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $971.42, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Fairmount Santrol (NYSE:FMSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Fairmount Santrol had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Fairmount Santrol will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerald L. Clancey sold 10,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $47,041.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jenniffer D. Deckard sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,767.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,626 shares of company stock worth $128,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fairmount Santrol by 96.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,414,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 692,814 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fairmount Santrol during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Fairmount Santrol by 68.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 50,298 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fairmount Santrol by 5.3% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Fairmount Santrol during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Fairmount Santrol Company Profile

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc is a provider of sand-based proppant solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Proppant Solutions, and Industrial & Recreational (I&R) Products. Its Proppant Solutions segment provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations throughout the United States and Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, northern Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

