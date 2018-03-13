Fairmount Santrol (FMSA) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fairmount Santrol (NYSE:FMSA) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fairmount Santrol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotia Howard Weill restated a sector perform rating on shares of Fairmount Santrol in a report on Friday, January 12th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Fairmount Santrol from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Cowen set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fairmount Santrol and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fairmount Santrol and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.95.
Fairmount Santrol (FMSA) opened at $4.35 on Friday. Fairmount Santrol has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $971.42, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.20.
In other Fairmount Santrol news, insider Jenniffer D. Deckard sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,767.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald L. Clancey sold 10,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $47,041.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,626 shares of company stock worth $128,051. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fairmount Santrol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Fairmount Santrol by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fairmount Santrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Fairmount Santrol by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fairmount Santrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.
Fairmount Santrol Company Profile
Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc is a provider of sand-based proppant solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Proppant Solutions, and Industrial & Recreational (I&R) Products. Its Proppant Solutions segment provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations throughout the United States and Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, northern Europe and the United Arab Emirates.
