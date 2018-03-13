Fairmount Santrol (FMSA) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fairmount Santrol (NYSE:FMSA) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fairmount Santrol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotia Howard Weill restated a sector perform rating on shares of Fairmount Santrol in a report on Friday, January 12th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Fairmount Santrol from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Cowen set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fairmount Santrol and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fairmount Santrol and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Fairmount Santrol (FMSA) opened at $4.35 on Friday. Fairmount Santrol has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $971.42, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Fairmount Santrol (NYSE:FMSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Fairmount Santrol had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Fairmount Santrol will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Fairmount Santrol news, insider Jenniffer D. Deckard sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,767.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald L. Clancey sold 10,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $47,041.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,626 shares of company stock worth $128,051. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fairmount Santrol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Fairmount Santrol by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fairmount Santrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Fairmount Santrol by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fairmount Santrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Fairmount Santrol Company Profile

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc is a provider of sand-based proppant solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Proppant Solutions, and Industrial & Recreational (I&R) Products. Its Proppant Solutions segment provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations throughout the United States and Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, northern Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

