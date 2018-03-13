Facebook Inc (FB) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,596 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $49,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Beach Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 999.7% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 121,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,364,000 after buying an additional 110,570 shares during the last quarter. iAB Financial Bank raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 124.3% in the second quarter. iAB Financial Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.2% in the second quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 25,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 202,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.0% in the second quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $2,849,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,381. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,838,468.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,467,131 shares of company stock worth $798,223,122. Company insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, January 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Facebook to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $209.16 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.70.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ FB) opened at $184.76 on Tuesday. Facebook Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.60 and a fifty-two week high of $195.32. The firm has a market cap of $536,730.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. analysts predict that Facebook Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Facebook Inc (FB) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/facebook-inc-fb-shares-sold-by-bristol-john-w-co-inc-ny.html.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.