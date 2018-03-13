Facebook Inc (FB) Position Reduced by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lessened its holdings in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,816 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.43 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.70.

Facebook Inc ( NASDAQ:FB ) opened at $184.76 on Tuesday. Facebook Inc has a 12 month low of $137.60 and a 12 month high of $195.32. The firm has a market cap of $536,730.00, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. analysts anticipate that Facebook Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, Director Jan Koum sold 1,253,906 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total value of $221,326,948.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $39,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,467,131 shares of company stock valued at $798,223,122. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

