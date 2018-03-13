EZCORP Inc (EZPW) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,085 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EZCORP by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,045,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,970,000 after acquiring an additional 411,457 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EZCORP by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,309,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,941,000 after acquiring an additional 272,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 297,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 168,921 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. EZCORP Inc has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.06, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.62.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/ezcorp-inc-ezpw-shares-bought-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Mexico, and consumer loans in Mexico. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, which includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States; Mexico Pawn, which includes its Empeno Facil pawn operations and cash converters buy/sell store operations in Mexico, and Other International, which includes its CASHMAX financial services operations in Canada and its equity interest in Cash Converters International.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.