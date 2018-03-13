Exxon Mobil (XOM) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $90.47 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Howard Weil upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an outperform rating to a focus list rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.37.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE XOM) opened at $75.24 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $73.56 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $318,830.00, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.36%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil A. Chapman sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 291,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,199,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWH Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $114,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $131,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 172.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Exxon Mobil (XOM) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/exxon-mobil-xom-given-a-80-00-price-target-at-credit-suisse-group.html.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.