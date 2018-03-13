Exponent (EXPO) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Exponent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exponent currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.67.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ EXPO) opened at $79.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,067.97, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.27 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Exponent will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,566,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 973,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 118,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 496,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 286,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,980 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/exponent-expo-upgraded-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc (Exponent), along with its subsidiaries, is a science and engineering consulting company. Exponent provides engineering and scientific consulting services to clients around the world. Its service offerings are provided on a project-by-project basis. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health.

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.