EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,082,706 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the February 15th total of 12,660,709 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,649,545 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ EXAS) opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. EXACT Sciences has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6,370.00, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.71.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.42 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a negative return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Benchmark set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.84.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 39,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Scott Coward sold 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $87,479.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,297.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,463 shares of company stock worth $27,045,199. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Its Cologuard test is a stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test, which utilizes a multi-target approach to detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

