E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ETFC. UBS Group raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.13.

E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) opened at $57.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15,244.98, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.95%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Joseph L. Sclafani sold 2,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Simonich sold 7,680 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $407,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,579 shares of company stock worth $12,040,724 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the third quarter worth $136,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

