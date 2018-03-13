E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $12,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 255,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph L. Sclafani sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Simonich sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $407,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,040,724. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETFC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised E*TRADE Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on E*TRADE Financial to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ ETFC) opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,420.00, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/etrade-financial-corp-etfc-shares-bought-by-brandywine-global-investment-management-llc.html.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.