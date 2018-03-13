ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $462,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $564,870,000 after purchasing an additional 956,945 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,484,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,158,000 after purchasing an additional 726,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,821,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,169,000 after purchasing an additional 250,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,454,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,748,000 after purchasing an additional 201,722 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,553,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.89 per share, for a total transaction of $518,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,203.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 73,211 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $4,102,744.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,812.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,638 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,123 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Vetr lowered Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.16 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens set a $67.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39,650.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

