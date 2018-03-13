ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in WestRock Co (WRK)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,631,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,744,000 after buying an additional 1,138,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,979,000 after buying an additional 242,365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in WestRock by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,463,000 after buying an additional 33,316 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in WestRock by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,323,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after buying an additional 259,148 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in WestRock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,257,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,333,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WestRock Co (NYSE WRK) opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17,110.00 and a PE ratio of 25.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WestRock Co has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.51%. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that WestRock Co will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRK. ValuEngine lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on WestRock from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on WestRock from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Voorhees sold 49,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,202,355.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,503,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 42,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $2,793,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 539,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,684,501.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 468,099 shares of company stock worth $30,798,574. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, incorporated on March 6, 2015, is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development.

