ETRADE Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (TGT)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,747 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $219,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Target by 129.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Target Co. (TGT) opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $38,316.44, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

In other Target news, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 8,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $656,664.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,721.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,020.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $1,185,484. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Vetr cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.97.

About Target

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

