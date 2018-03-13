ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,149 Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,271 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 144.2% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 121,859,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,952,293 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 61,623,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049,720 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,560,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,894,000 after acquiring an additional 332,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,084,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,725,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE IBN) opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. ICICI Bank Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $29,503.88, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/etrade-capital-management-llc-acquires-13149-shares-of-icici-bank-ltd-ibn.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ICICI Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited is a banking company. The Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, project and corporate finance, working capital finance, insurance, venture capital and private equity, investment banking, broking and treasury products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.