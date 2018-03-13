Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Red Lion Hotels Co.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (RLH)

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Red Lion Hotels in a research report issued on Monday. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.75 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Red Lion Hotels’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of Red Lion Hotels ( NYSE:RLH ) opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Red Lion Hotels has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $239.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLH. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 11.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLHC) is a hospitality and leisure company. The Company is engaged in the franchising, management and ownership of hotels under the brands, including Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotel, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse and Settle Inn & Suites (collectively the RLHC Brands). The RLHC brands represent upscale, midscale and economy hotels.

