Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is Cushing Asset Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Cushing Asset Management LP lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,881,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 402,156 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 4.7% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $155,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 22.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 808,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,080,000 after buying an additional 150,302 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 816,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 88,310 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 112,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $299,111.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,183 shares in the company, valued at $39,021,624.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE EPD) opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $55,842.70, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

