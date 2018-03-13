Entercom Communications (ETM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Entercom Communications (ETM) opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,370.00, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Entercom Communications has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $246.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.82 million. Entercom Communications had a net margin of 39.55% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Entercom Communications will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 14.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp. is a radio broadcasting company. The Company sells advertising time to local, regional and national advertisers and national network advertisers, purchasing spot commercials in varying lengths. It focuses on station-related digital platforms, which allow for audience interaction and participation, and integrated local digital marketing solutions and station events.

