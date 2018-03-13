EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $37,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven R. Bower bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.54 per share, for a total transaction of $75,540.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,453.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $100.00 price target on EnPro Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE NPO) opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $94.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1,659.18, a PE ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 40.39%. The company had revenue of $362.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.10 million. equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing engineered industrial products. It operates through three segments. The Sealing Products segment includes three operating divisions: Garlock, which designs, manufactures and sells sealing products; Technetics, which designs, manufactures and sells metal seals and elastomeric seals, among others, and Stemco LP (Stemco), which designs, manufactures and sells heavy-duty truck wheel-end components and systems.

