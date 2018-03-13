Enova International (ENVA) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enova International earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.7548615359056 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 2.94. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.97 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 3.47%. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. equities analysts predict that Enova International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enova International from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In other Enova International news, Director Mark Tebbe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $112,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $501,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc is a technology and analytics company. The Company provides online financial services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered or arranged loans to consumers in 33 states in the United States and in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it also offered financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington DC in the United States.

