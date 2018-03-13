Engine Capital Management LLC Has $331,000 Stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO)

Engine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. El Pollo LoCo accounts for approximately 0.2% of Engine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Engine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in El Pollo LoCo were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 849.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOCO. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 price target on El Pollo LoCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc ( NASDAQ:LOCO ) opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $400.15, a PE ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc specializes in fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken and operates in the limited service restaurant (LSR) segment. The Company’s menu features its signature product, citrus-marinated fire-grilled chicken, and a range of Mexican-inspired entrees that it creates from chicken.

