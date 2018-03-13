Endocyte (ECYT) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Endocyte in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Endocyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cowen raised shares of Endocyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endocyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Endocyte alerts:

Shares of Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. Endocyte has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $583.32, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Endocyte had a negative return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 78,662.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Endocyte’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Endocyte will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Endocyte news, VP Christopher P. Leamon sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $45,676.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,272.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip S. Low sold 50,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $222,753.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,360.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,058 shares of company stock worth $491,184 over the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECYT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Endocyte by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Endocyte by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Endocyte by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,138,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 786,933 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Endocyte in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Endocyte by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Endocyte (ECYT) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/endocyte-ecyt-raised-to-strong-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

Endocyte Company Profile

Endocyte Inc (Endocyte) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The Company uses its technology to create small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging diagnostics. The Company’s pipeline includes Folate-Tubulysin (EC1456), the Company’s second generation SMDC, also targets the folate receptor; PSMA Tubulysin (EC1169), the Company’s non-folate SMDC, which is a tubulysin therapeutic targeting PSMA; Vintafolide (Folate DAVLBH), SMDC, vintafolide, targets the folate receptor with the anti-cancer drug payload DAVLBH; Folate-DNA alkylator (EC1788), which is a folate receptor-targeted SMDC with a potent DNA alkylator drug; Folate-Aminopterin (EC1669) is a folate receptor-targeted SMDC for the treatment in inflammatory diseases, and Folate-mTor inhibitor (EC0371), which is a folate receptor-targeted SMDC for the treatment of polycystic kidney disease(PKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Endocyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endocyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.