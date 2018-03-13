Endeavour Mining (EDV) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$28.33 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EDV. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.39.

Shares of Endeavour Mining (EDV) opened at C$24.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,570.00, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of -1.35. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$19.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.86.

Endeavour Mining Corporation (Endeavour) is an intermediate gold producer. The Company is a gold mining company that operates five mines in Cote d’Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity), Burkina Faso (Karma), Mali (Tabakoto) and Ghana (Nzema), along with project development and exploration assets. The Company’s segments include Agbaou Mine Cote d’Ivoire, Nzema Mine Ghana, Tabakoto Mine Mali, Ity Mine Cote d’Ivoire, Karma Mine Burkina Faso, Exploration and Non-Mining.

