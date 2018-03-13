Ellington Management Group LLC Purchases 63,600 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 227.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Signition LP bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,620.31, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cousins Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 46.90% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $109.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $10.00 price objective on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

