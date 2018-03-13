Ellington Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,207,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,854,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,119,000 after purchasing an additional 776,893 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,519,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,787,000 after purchasing an additional 754,681 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,857,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,854,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,522,000 after purchasing an additional 406,812 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Simmons sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $780,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,120 shares in the company, valued at $12,339,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,261 shares of company stock worth $18,627,485. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Co ( NYSE:LLY ) opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Co has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $87,220.55, a P/E ratio of -395.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and had a positive return on equity of 33.01% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Co will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.98 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $100.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

