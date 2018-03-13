EDF (ECIFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EDF (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

ECIFY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EDF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas raised EDF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised EDF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

EDF (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,586. EDF has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

EDF Company Profile

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energies in France and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil-fire, hydro, photovoltaic, wind, biomass, biogas, and cogeneration plants. The company also manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network; and operates, maintains, and develops high-voltage and very-high-voltage electricity transmission networks.

