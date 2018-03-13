Earnest Partners LLC Invests $53.84 Million in Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,188,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,843,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 125,222 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 888,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,511,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,178,000 after acquiring an additional 493,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.85 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.50 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp ( NYSE STL ) opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,709.48, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $5,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/earnest-partners-llc-invests-53-84-million-in-sterling-bancorp-stl.html.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.