Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,133 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $74,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower Corp (AMT) opened at $145.08 on Tuesday. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $113.21 and a 1-year high of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $63,297.39, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). American Tower had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.87%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.44, for a total value of $228,792.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,122.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $715,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.87.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

