Earnest Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI)

Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,637,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 266.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tom Rice sold 22,036 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $942,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 54,849 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $2,362,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,146 shares of company stock worth $4,251,269 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. ( PPBI ) opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2,080.86, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $87.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank), is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Company’s principal business is attracting deposits from small and middle market businesses and consumers and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, primarily in commercial business loans and various types of commercial real estate (CRE) loans.

